Orca statue stolen from Richmond Beach Community Park

Please deliver the orca to the Richmond Beach Library by Friday, August 11, 2023.We have been overwhelmed by the community response to the orcas -- how much they are enjoyed, how everyone looks forward to their return in the spring and how protective folks are of them.Let’s work together, hold out for someone to do the right thing again this time and keep our beloved Orcas from becoming an endangered species.Please contact the RBCA Board at Board@RichmondBeachWA.org with any information relating to the missing orcas.--Richmond Beach Community Association Board

Sometime during the weekend of August 5 - 6 one of our beloved Orca sculptures disappeared from its post at the Richmond Beach Community Park next to the library.The individual(s) that made the decision to steal from our Richmond Beach community may be rethinking that decision in the light of day; and since this is a "small town" of caring and concerned neighbors who love to talk, it is unlikely that this theft will go unsolved for long.Since these are considered a valuable piece of commissioned art, if the orcas are not returned, we will have no choice but to move forward with an investigation, police involvement and potential subsequent charges.Before we start down that path, we would like to offer a “no-questions-asked” drop off of the missing orca regardless of its current condition.