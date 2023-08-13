LFP Rotary scholarship recipient headed for a German university

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Ian Prosser photo courtesy LFP Rotary
LFP Rotary Scholarship recipient Ian Prosser recently received our last year's award of $1,000. 

After graduating from Shorecrest in June 2022, he studied and traveled in Germany and throughout Europe.  

Home for now, he plans to further his education at a university in Germany, focusing on political science and international diplomacy.  

He is grateful for LFP Rotary's support, and we wish him well in his future academic endeavors!  

Thanks to Silje Sodal for making the presentation and introducing Ian at our last meeting. 

--LFP Rotary Club 


