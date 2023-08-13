For the Birds: Seasonal Changes a Happening Thing

Many people hadnesting in their flower pots, or hiding underneath ferns and in tall weeds (their nests are very well made, pretty even).

The youngsters of these Oregon Juncos, our local subspecies, are striped brown and don’t have their distinctive head-coloring yet.





The best way to tell these flittering ground birds is to look for their outer white tail feathers.





When you see one of these confusing brown-jobbies watch for a flash of white in their tail as they fly away.





It is usually obvious, and is what birders call a “diagnostic clue”.





If you see that flash of white, then it is a junco.



Juncos usually have two-three broods a year, and our local birds should be on their last brood. Both parents feed their offspring. I have found that males usually are feeding the youngsters from the first brood or two while the female is on the next clutch of eggs.





Spotted Towhee - first stage

Spotted Towhee second stage

Photo by Craig Kerns

Spotted Towhees are hard to identify their first six months. When Spotted Towhees first leave the nest, they look like over-sized Song Sparrows with tail feathers and wings that are too dark, with some spots instead of varying shades of brown on their backs. are hard to identify their first six months. When Spotted Towhees first leave the nest, they look like over-sized Song Sparrows with tail feathers and wings that are too dark, with some spots instead of varying shades of brown on their backs.





About three-four weeks after they have fledged, their breast and lower body feathers start molting into that distinctive orange-red color of adult Spotted Towhees, but their dark-brownish flight feathers will not change until they do their first full-feather-replacing molt next spring.





Juvie Song Sparrow

Photo by Craig Kerns That brings me to the next confusing brown ground bird—the Song Sparrow. That brings me to the next confusing brown ground bird—the





Juvenile Song Sparrows don’t have distinctive streaking on their heads, nor do they have their distinctive breast spot.



