College 101 for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) students

Wednesday, August 9, 2023


In Fall 2023, the Worthy of Achievement, Validation, Empowerment, and Success (WAVES) program will be providing an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Affinity College 101 course that explores nontraditional college success strategies including identity development with an Ethnic Studies approach, trauma supports, and advocacy work. 

This course is embedded with new student orientation, peer tutors, peer mentors, and mental health support. It’s also an opportunity for students to work with an Academic Advisor to complete an Education Plan.

COL 101 (34416)
Hybrid Monday and Wednesday 6:00pm – 6:50pm
09/27/2023 - 12/14/2023
Room 1501

Jamie Ardeña (he/him/his), the Multicultural Center Program Manager, will be the AANHPI Affinity College 101 Instructor this upcoming Fall quarter. 

His artwork that was previously featured at the Wing Luke Museum is on display at our Asian and Pacific Islander Student Center. You can connect with him at jardena@shoreline.edu.

Any domestic AANHPI students who are undecided in their major, need support navigating through Shoreline, who can benefit from a course like this and prosper with the guidance of WAVES wrap-around support services, should be encouraged to register for COL 101 AANHPI course.

If you have questions, please email us at api@shoreline.edu or visit us at the Asian and Pacific Islander Student Center (16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 Building 1300, Room 1305). You can follow us on social media @scc_waves.



