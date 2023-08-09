And the Mayor does stand-up - LFP Rotary event August 17, 2023 at Red Sky Gallery

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Jeff Johnson, comedy

‘ART and COMEDY’
Thursday, August 17, 2023 
5 to 7pm 
at the RED SKY GALLERY at the Town Center, upper level

This event is sponsored by Lake Forest Park Rotary. Mayor Jeff Johnson is an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, and he is a comedian from a past life (who knew?) 

Come look at art and laugh. We have wine and snacks to add to the fun…

And it’s FREE. Donations are always accepted to support all the amazing community service projects by Lake Forest Park Rotary.

Questions? robinleeroat@gmail.com

Just come - no reservation needed.


