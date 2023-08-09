Destinations: The Evergreen State Fair at Monroe

August 24 - 29, 2023





The Evergreen State Fair Park is excited to welcome the public back for the 2023 Evergreen State Fair, starting August 24! The fair is back this year with new and returning food and commercial vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment, beer gardens, and more.



This year’s theme: “Little Moments, Big Memories! Making Memories for 114 years” reflects how the fair is a place where the community comes together to share experiences.





Fair Hours

August 24 – 29: 10:30am – 10:00pm*

Closed Wed. August 30

August 31 – 3: 10:30am – 10:00pm*

Sept. 4 (Labor Day): 10:30am – 7:00pm

Barns, Grandstand and Event Center close at 9pm



There is so much to see and do at the Evergreen State Fair! There is something new around every corner and something for everyone.