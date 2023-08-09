Destinations: The Evergreen State Fair at Monroe
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA
August 24 - 29, 2023
The Evergreen State Fair Park is excited to welcome the public back for the 2023 Evergreen State Fair, starting August 24! The fair is back this year with new and returning food and commercial vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment, beer gardens, and more.
This year’s theme: “Little Moments, Big Memories! Making Memories for 114 years” reflects how the fair is a place where the community comes together to share experiences.
Fair Hours
There is so much to see and do at the Evergreen State Fair! There is something new around every corner and something for everyone.
- August 24 – 29: 10:30am – 10:00pm*
- Closed Wed. August 30
- August 31 – 3: 10:30am – 10:00pm*
- Sept. 4 (Labor Day): 10:30am – 7:00pm
- Barns, Grandstand and Event Center close at 9pm
- TICKETS: Etix is the only official ticket seller for the Evergreen State Fair. Save by buying advanced tickets in person at our ticket booth or online.
- ENTERTAINMENT: Come see amazing local acts like Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis, Inochi Taiko Drummers, Gardening with Ciscoe, Sweet Emotion (Aerosmith Cover Band) and more!
- ATTRACTIONS/SPECIAL DISPLAYS: International Lumberjack Show, Aztec Indian Dancers, All-Star Stunt Dog Show, Agricultural Display, Antique Tractor Display and Pedal Tractors, Chainsaw Carvers, Costume Characters, Master Gardeners, Shannahan Cabin, Snohomish PUD’s Arc Trailer, Western Heritage Center
- 4-H/FFA/OPEN CLASS EXHIBITS: Come to the barns and display halls to see cattle, goats, goat playground, sheep, swine, poultry, pigeons, waterfowl, rabbits, cavies, dogs, cats, horses, llamas, alpacas, mechanical science/technology, creative arts, photography, sewing, food/food preservation and more!
- EQUESTRIAN: 3 days of rodeo, Western Regional/Open Class Horse Shows, WA State Draft Horse and Mule Extravaganza, Snohomish County Western Games and more.
- GRANDSTAND ENTERTAINMENT: Fireworks, Monster Truck Mayhem, Demo & Destruction, Figure 8 Mania, 425 Motorsports AUTO X, Laser show to the music of Guns N’ Roses vs. AC/DC, Neon Trees, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Nate Smith and more!
- ROVING ENTERTAINMENT: Adrea the Juggler, Sunday Speedtrap, Joe Stoddard (Variety/Musician/Ventriloquist), Eric Haines (One Man Band/Stilts), Tarnished Brass Quintet, Dr. Eric Owl (Balloons), Marvin Edwards (Country), Under the Radar Quartet, Magical Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Green (Bilingual)
- FIREWORKS: 8/24 and 9/3 in the Grandstands.
- CARNIVAL: Open 11:00 am to 11:00 pm daily and 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Labor Day (closed 8/30).
- COURTYARD STAGE: 55 amazing local acts and performers like Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis, Inochi Taiko Drummers, Gardening with Ciscoe, Sweet Emotion (Aerosmith Cover Band), the Reptile Man, Magical Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Green and more! Enjoy the shows from the shady beer garden, which overlooks the stage.
- CONTESTS: Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board Contests include Egg Toss, Scone Walk, Water Balloon Toss, Bubble Gum Blowing, Quarter in the Haystack, Frisbee Throwing.
- MORNING OF DREAMS: We open early on 8/29 with no lights or sounds for those who need a calmer fair setting.
- SHOPPING and VENDORS: Get your fair deals!
- FAIR FOOD: Don’t miss favorites like Fisher Scones, Piroshkis, giant corn dogs, elephant ears, bloomin’ onions, the Cheese Pit, burritos, nachos, ice cream, cotton candy, fry bread and more!
- SPECIAL EVENTS: Opening Day Ceremony 8/24/23 and Monroe Fair Days Parade 8/26/23.
