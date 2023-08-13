AG Ferguson announces the collection of DNA from more than 2,000 violent and sex offenders
Sunday, August 13, 2023
|DNA kit used by KCSO
Ferguson’s office is working with local law enforcement across Washington to collect DNA from sex offenders, violent offenders and individuals convicted of serious felonies who legally owe samples as part of their criminal convictions, but failed to provide them. The Attorney General’s Office does not have a direct role in collecting or testing sexual assault kits.
So far, 2,061 new profiles and counting have been added to the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, since the office launched the project in partnership with the Department of Justice. Of those profiles 76 resulted in a “hit,” meaning the offender’s profile matched DNA evidence already in the database.
These new “hits” can help identify perpetrators of unsolved rapes, murders and other crimes in our state and around the country.
“Collecting the DNA of thousands of serious offenders will help us solve more cold cases,” Ferguson said. “This work makes communities safer and sends the message that we will use every tool at our disposal to bring justice to survivors and victims of these devastating crimes.”
Washington requires many offenders convicted of sex offenses and serious crimes to provide their DNA as a term of their conviction. Ferguson started the project nearly four years ago to collect DNA from violent and sex offenders in Washington who slipped through the system without complying with this requirement.
His office started by collecting samples from currently registered sex offenders and offenders under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections, including those who are incarcerated and in community custody.
Then the office collected DNA from offenders convicted of sex, kidnapping and homicide offenses.
Now, the office is working to collect samples from offenders convicted of a variety of violent and felony offenses, including assault and robbery.
The Attorney General’s Office estimates thousands of violent offenders are living in Washington with an obligation to provide their DNA sample.
More information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment