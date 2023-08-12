$1.2 million in narcotics blocked by Shoreline Police and King County Sheriff’s Office - keeping nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills off the street

Narcotics Detection K9 Quinn poses with drugs he helped take out of circulation

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills and other narcotics are out of the hands of a narcotics trafficker thanks to the work of the King County Sheriff’s Office, which recently conducted an operation to stop the dangerous drug from hitting the street.





The amount of fentanyl seized is enough to cause more than 2 million lethal doses and is one of the largest seizures ever for the Sheriff’s Office.