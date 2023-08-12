$1.2 million in narcotics blocked by Shoreline Police and King County Sheriff’s Office - keeping nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills off the street
Thursday, August 10, 2023
|Narcotics Detection K9 Quinn poses with drugs he helped take out of circulation
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
Nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills and other narcotics are out of the hands of a narcotics trafficker thanks to the work of the King County Sheriff’s Office, which recently conducted an operation to stop the dangerous drug from hitting the street.
The amount of fentanyl seized is enough to cause more than 2 million lethal doses and is one of the largest seizures ever for the Sheriff’s Office.
Operation “Jade” took place on Thursday, August 3rd, and was led by the Shoreline Police Special Emphasis Team (SET) and assisted by Precinct 4 SET and Narcotics Detection K9 Quinn.
The operation targeted a narcotics trafficker suspected of distributing large amounts of fentanyl and other substances in the cities of Shoreline, Burien, White Center, and Seattle.
Operation Jade was dedicated to and named after retired King County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detection K9 Jade, who sadly passed away last month, surrounded by her family. Jade dedicated much of her life to protecting the communities of King County and bringing joy to whoever was fortunate enough to interact with her.
"Amidst significant staffing shortages and various hurdles, Shoreline Police Department has remained committed to keeping our investigative teams intact," said Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park.
"In this particular case, our dedicated detectives worked swiftly and efficiently to gather essential information. Their collaboration with KCSO's SW Precinct detectives proved invaluable, facilitating the prompt and secure retrieval of these deadly narcotics and firearms.
"The diligent efforts of our investigators seamlessly align with the City of Shoreline Council's goals to promote community safety and foster healthy neighborhoods."
“I’m incredibly grateful for the hard work of our Sheriff’s Office in fighting the scourge of fentanyl,” said Executive Dow Constantine. “In this one operation, the Sheriff’s Office stopped enough fentanyl to take the lives of millions of people. King County will not stop in this fight, and we’re working around the clock, through law enforcement, public health, and human services to protect people from this deadly toxin.”
“We’re incredibly proud of our dedicated deputies who, through their relentless efforts and investigation, were able to remove a large amount of narcotics from our community,” said King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.
“Every drug removed from our streets is a potential life saved, and this operation showcases our commitment to enhancing safety for all within our neighborhoods.”
