VW Car show is a crowd pleaser

|Older VW bugs had two gas tanks. When one got low, you manually switched a lever on the dash to the other - while you were driving!
|Vehicles have been lovingly restored to a condition better than the original
On Saturday, July 15, a large crowd enjoyed checking out the premiere vintage VW show in the Pacific Northwest!
|More than one owner picked up their van in Germany and traveled Europe
or bought their van in the U.S. and followed the Grateful Dead around the country
This event has been co-hosted by the College Automotive department for years and raises funds for programs and students.
|Waitresses on roller skates brought your order to your car
Visitors enjoyed the cool vintage cars, campers and busses, picked up gear at the swap, and won some amazing prizes for $1!
|$1 tickets paid off in big prizes
The show concluded with the awards presentation and grand prize raffle. Read the full show details here
--All photos by Wayne Pridemore
