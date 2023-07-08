Shoreline resident elected to Editorial Freelancers Association’s Board of Governors

September Herrin Professional book editor September Herrin will serve on the Board of Governors for the Editorial Freelancers Association. Professional book editor September Herrin will serve on the Board of Governors for the Editorial Freelancers Association.

NEW YORK. July 2023. September Herrin of Richmond Beach has been elected to serve a one-year term on the Editorial Freelancers Association’s Board of Governors.









“A diverse, engaged membership means growth and success for all,” says Ms. Herrin. “I offer my unique perspective and experience to grow our membership and inspire involvement at all levels.”

Ms. Herrin is the owner-operator of Herrin Editorial Services and specializes in editing novels, memoirs and nonfiction books in the wellness, plant-based lifestyle and personal development categories. Ms. Herrin will participate on this national nonprofit board with a stated goal of focusing on member engagement.





A graduate of the University of Washington’s Certificate in Editing program, Ms. Herrin is an active member of the Seattle literary community—as both editor and published author—and she is the founder of Sasquatch Club, a local writing and critique group.



Founded in 1970, the EFA is a national nonprofit professional organization with approximately 3,000 members, including writers, editors, copy editors, proofreaders, indexers, translators and others who work in publishing, communications and related fields.



The EFA has garnered praise from publishing pros like Jane Friedman and Louise Harnby and is frequently listed as a valuable resource for authors on sites including Poets & Writers, BookBub, Medium, The Write Life, Publishers Weekly, Poynter, and the Chicago Manual of Style blog.



EFA Mission



The EFA advances excellence among our dynamic community of freelance editorial professionals by providing opportunities for business development, learning, and networking Our resources help our members and their clients build successful collaborations.





“The Editorial Freelancers Association just might be the book publishing industry’s most powerful secret weapon …” – Publishers Weekly



