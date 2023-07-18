Obituary: Andrew Douglas Nicholson 1989-2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Andrew Douglas Nicholson
5/30/1989 - 7/7/2023

Andrew was a lifelong Shoreline resident. 

He attended Echo Lake Elementary, Einstein Middle School and was a 2007 graduate of Shorewood High School.

He is survived by his parents, Karen and Doug Nicholson, his sister, Kia Nicholson, and niece and nephew, Mari and Lukas. 

Andrew also leaves a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, especially his Auntie Kate Coffee. 

Andrew had generous heart, a huge smile and an infectious laugh. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 24, 2023, 1:00pm at Shoreline Covenant Church 1330 N. 185th, Shoreline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Seattle Adaptive Sports or Seattle Area Feline Rescue in his name.


