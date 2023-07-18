Obituary: Andrew Douglas Nicholson 1989-2023
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Andrew was a lifelong Shoreline resident.
He attended Echo Lake Elementary, Einstein Middle School and was a 2007 graduate of Shorewood High School.
He is survived by his parents, Karen and Doug Nicholson, his sister, Kia Nicholson, and niece and nephew, Mari and Lukas.
He is survived by his parents, Karen and Doug Nicholson, his sister, Kia Nicholson, and niece and nephew, Mari and Lukas.
Andrew also leaves a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, especially his Auntie Kate Coffee.
Andrew had generous heart, a huge smile and an infectious laugh. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Seattle Adaptive Sports or Seattle Area Feline Rescue in his name.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 24, 2023, 1:00pm at Shoreline Covenant Church 1330 N. 185th, Shoreline.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Seattle Adaptive Sports or Seattle Area Feline Rescue in his name.
0 comments:
Post a Comment