KidVantage’s Child Passenger Safety Program is hosting a free car seat check-up event this Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Shoreline with our Child Passenger Safety Technicians.See the flyer for more information or to share with your circles. Registration is required as space is limited. At time of publication there were 17 spots left.Hosts: Laurel Cove Community, 17201 15th Avenue NE, shoreline, WA 98155Time: 10 am – 2 pmSaturday, July 15, 2023