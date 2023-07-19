Climate Action Shoreline: Water Use Wednesdays (Freshwater)

By Diane Lobaugh



When our small group of Shoreline neighbors developed a brochure of daily actions to address the climate crisis, we included a day to think about how we use water.





Great blue heron on Lake Washington

Take time to read the wonderful brochures from our utilities, cities, and water districts. Learn about what happens to the water on your street. And how neighbors can and must protect this resource.

Do notice how much water you use and need. In the Shoreline Climate Action plan residents are being asked in Shoreline to decrease our consumption by 27%. Do turn off the faucet, wash full loads of dishes/clothes, take short showers. Find and repair leaks.

Don’t use pesticides, or let oil, chemicals, or soap wash into the storm drains. Anything but rain that goes into the storm drains pollutes and hurts fish and wildlife. In Shoreline there is an adopt a storm drain program, where neighbors help drains stay clear of vegetation and everything except rainwater.

Tell a neighbor you love their brown grass… and not encourage more watering and fertilizing! And never pesticides.

Ducks on Lake Washington

admiring their reflections









Thanks to folks from City of Shoreline Surface and Wastewater, North City Water District, Seattle Public Utilities, Julie (environmental educator) and my husband, Sid (civil engineer) for sharing what they know and answering many questions.



Next month’s climate article will focus on saltwater and life in and near the ocean.



I hope to see you in the neighborhood… and don’t forget, “Share!”



--Diane Lobaugh



We use freshwater in many aspects of daily life including health, food production, power generation, manufacturing, and sanitation. The source of freshwater is precipitation from the atmosphere.Although the earth's surface is two thirds water, less than 3% is freshwater, and much of that is ice, glaciers, permafrost, and polar ice caps. Most of accessible fresh water is used for agriculture (70%), then industrial (19%) and domestic uses (11%), including for drinking.and an infrastructure that brings it into our homes, ready to use. Billions of people (29%) around the world lack this access to clean water, either due to ecological conditions, worsening because of climate change, or inadequate water infrastructure. Even more lack access to safely managed sanitation services, which causes illness and death.and of course globally. It occurs when harmful chemicals or microorganisms contaminate a stream, river, lake, ocean, aquifer, or other body of water, making it toxic to humans, wildlife, and the environment.from fertilizers, pesticides, and animal waste, washed into bodies of water as it rains. Water is polluted by sewage and wastewater, oil from roads and from oil spills in or near bodies of water, and industrial waste. Another polluter that can stay in our water for thousands of years is radioactive waste generated by uranium mining, nuclear power plants, the production and testing of military weapons, and from research and medicine.Most of us in this corner of the world can turn on the faucet in our homes and there is clean, fresh water that comes out. It runs and runs if we let it.groundwater (wells and springs), surface water (lakes and rivers) and snowpack/snowmelt (supply for rivers, lakes and aquifers). Managed and protected by Seattle Public Utilities, drinking water in Shoreline usually comes from the protected watershed of the South Fork Tolt River in the Cascade Mountains.Since it is not filtered or treated, everything on the street that washes into the storm drains goes directly to streams, lakes, and the Puget Sound. From my Echo Lake neighborhood the stormwater goes to Ballinger Lake, then to Lake Washington via McAleer Creek, then to Puget Sound.Wastewater from flushing the toilet and drains in the house are piped to a wastewater treatment plant before going into Puget Sound. Only human waste and toilet paper go into toilets, and no grease, oil or food, medicines or chemicals should go into the drains.don't pollute it and don't waste it. But many of our actions, although unintentional, do pollute, and most of us use more than we need.I love to tell a story about carving a pumpkin with my then two-year-old daughter. I was using a little pumpkin carving knife which my daughter clearly wanted to try her hand at it. I hesitated, and she firmly said: "Mama, SHARE!"Every morning I want to keep hearing her voice, reminding me to share. Water is a precious resource. The water we have access to must be shared, with all of life, with neighbors, between cities, and countries.Talk to friends, neighbors, family about water. Where does it come from? How can you keep it clean? There is always something new to learn about conservation and pollution.Why? It is expensive, and comes in single use plastic bottles, covered with plastic. Marketing suggests it is better than our local tap water, failing to mention chemicals from the plastic possibly getting into the water, or how much fossil fuel was used to make the plastic, produce, fill, and transport the bottles to stores. Most plastic is not recycled, and ends up in landfills, in the ocean or transported then dumped in other countries.. There is lots to learn about using plants, trees, and permeable surfaces in our yards. There are many ways to collect and use rainwater for watering. My mom’s family used old whiskey barrels back in the 30’s!and when washed these fibers get into the water system and eventually the bodies of the fish, other birds, animals, and us. Microplastic pollution and ingestion in our water is a huge health and environmental problem.There is so much to learn about water, and many issues to further explore. We can listen and learn from each other.