Climate Action Shoreline: Supportive Saturday

Photo by Diane Lobaugh

Certain groups of people in our society have not been listened to well and have much to say and teach about the present and the future. Indigenous people, who saw this climate crisis a long time ago, are leading us here and throughout the world. Young people are leading us. They care deeply about the future and have lots of good ideas and dreams.It is also so important to listen to the people already deeply impacted by climate change. Many are facing extreme effects of climate change, such as heat, drought, hunger, flooding, extreme weather, war and loss of their homelands. Hearing these stories has helped me understand the impact of my actions, as contributing to the crisis, or as part of the solution.We belong to the earth. For many of us in this corner of the world, facing the climate crisis is still a choice. For those of us with a lot of resource, and access to so much, we can consume less, especially less fossil fuels. There are many people working to protect and heal the earth, including here at home. Let’s join them and support each other--together.See you next month, and maybe at the Farmers Market.