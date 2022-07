Sound Transit has announced three days of upcoming lane closures for southbound Bothell Way NE/SR 522 between NE 165th St and 39th Ave NE.

July 8 – Friday

July 11 – Monday

July 12 - Tuesday





Southbound traffic will be using the center turn lane as designated by placement of traffic cones.



Please allow extra time if you plan to travel in the area during the affected closures.









9:00am to 3:00pmBoth southbound regular traffic lanes will be closed. The bus lane will remain open for transit and emergency vehicles.