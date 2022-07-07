Mark Roschy selected as Shoreline Schools Executive Director of Human Resources

Mark Roschy, Shoreline Schools

Executive Director of Human Resources Mark Roschy has been selected to serve as the Shoreline Schools Executive Director of Human Resources, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced.





This selection is subject to approval by the School Board. He will succeed Tam Osborne, who is retiring this summer.



Mark is joining Shoreline Schools from the Edmonds School District, where he has served as Human Resources Director for Classified Staff.





Before joining Edmonds, he held several administrative positions with the Mercer Island School District, including Director of Human Resources.



