Mark Roschy selected as Shoreline Schools Executive Director of Human Resources
Thursday, July 7, 2022
|Mark Roschy, Shoreline Schools
Executive Director of Human Resources
This selection is subject to approval by the School Board. He will succeed Tam Osborne, who is retiring this summer.
Mark is joining Shoreline Schools from the Edmonds School District, where he has served as Human Resources Director for Classified Staff.
Before joining Edmonds, he held several administrative positions with the Mercer Island School District, including Director of Human Resources.
Mark’s 25-year public school career also includes time working as a paraeducator, teacher, and school principal with Seattle Public Schools and in Juneau, AK.
Mark’s education and training background includes The Evergreen State College, The University of Alaska SE, Western Washington University, and Seattle University. Mark lives in Seattle with his two high-school-age sons and his spouse, a social worker in the Bellevue School District.
“Mark Roschy is an experienced administrator who has dedicated his career to serving students, staff, and teachers with integrity and understanding,” says Superintendent Susana Reyes. “We are honored to have Mark join the Shoreline Schools team, bringing his collaborative spirit and wealth of knowledge.”
