Climate Action Shoreline: Act Now

Mishirasu asian pear blossoms

Story and Photos by Diane Lobaugh

Living in Shoreline, in this corner of the USA, I think it is hard to see the day-to-day effects of climate change. We still have water, and not too much, access to food, not too extreme weather.





We do breathe the smoke from forest fires in later summer, witness flooding not too far away, and at times have a low snowpack though it is good this year.





Yet there is a climate emergency world-wide. Everything we do, or don't do, affects climate change, even if we can't see and feel it. In industrialized nations like the US, we are big consumers and polluters from fossil fuel used for transportation and heating.

One important role we have in the Climate Emergency is to stop using fossil fuels as fast and as completely as we can. The next 5 years are critical...not 2050, or 2030, but now.



Industrialized nations produce most of the fossil fuels but are least affected by climate change. Or if there is a disaster there is resource and infrastructure to rebuild. Of course, even in the USA this depends on the region, and which communities have access to resource.





William's Pride apple blossoms

In the Pajaro Valley in California last month, because of the extreme rain there have been floods, loss of homes, farmland, jobs, and this has been devastating to the people there, many who are farm workers. They have not recovered.



According to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Africa accounts for the smallest share of global greenhouse gas emissions, at just 3.8%, yet is one of the most vulnerable continents in the world to climate change.









It is important to know the effects of the climate emergency world-wide, even though it is hard to hear about, or observe day-to-day. This truth keeps me working and writing to change our attitudes and actions that do impact our world community.

Flowering red currant

We all get to make individual changes in our lives, which will vary based on our usage and resource. I am hopeful about doing this together, as a community of neighbors.



There is already drought, flooding, food scarcity and loss of farmland due to extreme weather. Many people have died, been displaced, are hungry, are struggling now. And it is getting worse quickly. There is also dumping of toxic waste (plastics) from industrialized nations polluting land and water, as well as poisoning of the land and water from mining. The extracted minerals are often for the industrialized nations.





Many of us can shift to electricity at home, work and on the road. We can learn from our global neighbors about the impact of climate change in their communities. We can listen to each other about our hopes and our fears and ideas.



Enjoy the spring flower photos from my yard and neighborhood. And I hope to see you in the neighborhood.



