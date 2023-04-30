Help choose which art piece to add to city's collection

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Welcome to the selection process for a new piece of art for the Shoreline Portable Works art collection. 

With your selection of one of these pieces of artwork you can assist us in selecting an artwork to add to the Shoreline Portable Works Art Collection. 

Once preferences are tallied the Arts and Culture Committee will bring this selection to the Parks Board for approval of purchase.

Vote for one of these artworks, by Vincent Keele, to be added to the Portable Art Collection.



