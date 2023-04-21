Tickets for Shorecrest High School's production of "Hello, Dolly!" on sale now

"Hello, Dolly!" will run at the Shorecrest High School Performing Arts Center from Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14, 2023 and again the following weekend, Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21.

Evening performance times are 7:30pm Thursdays - Saturdays; matinees are at 2:00pm each Sunday, plus an added 2:00pm matinee prior to the evening show on Saturday, May 20.





Visit the event page at Brown Paper Tickets to reserve your tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5770435

Advance ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12/students with ASB card.

Tickets purchased at the door on the day of performance are $20.





About "Hello, Dolly!"

Featuring all-time great songs like "Before the Parade Passes By" and "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," this Tony Award-winning classic is one of the most enduring and best-loved musicals ever.





Irrepressible "woman-who-arranges-things" Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers, New York, to make a match for the miserly Horace Vandergelder and gets more than she bargained for.





This exuberant, family-friendly musical bursts with humor, dance, and romance. It's a feast for the eyes, ears, and spirit --- pure musical theatre magic!











