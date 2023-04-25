Jobs: WSDOT Contracts Engineer (TE3)

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

WSDOT
Contracts Engineer (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,243 - $98,532 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire our next Contracts Engineer to support our Northwest Region (NWR) Consultant Liaison Office. 

This position will support essential functions to include, but not limited to, providing professional consultation on contract administration, procurement, negotiations, contract closure, equity assurance, and assisting with project development, right of way, and construction within and in compliance with state and federal regulations. 

The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Job description and application


