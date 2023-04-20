Lake City Community Center is a total loss - Lake City Seniors food program moves to nearby church
Thursday, April 20, 2023
|Lake City Community Center
Photo courtesy Lake City Seniors
The many programs that used the building have to find new locations.
The Lake City Seniors food program has been offered space at the Lamb of God Lutheran Church for the foreseeable future for meal distribution and some community services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
While most of the Senior Center programs and activities are cancelled until at least next week as they plan next steps, they will be able to provide the Senior Meal Program with their partner, Hunger Intervention Program.
The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center has reached out to them to offer help.
