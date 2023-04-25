This coyote ate the nuts that Gloria Z. Nagler put out for birds.

She reports that the coyote liked them so much it is considering going vegan! In Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, you can expect that every wooded hillside or green space will have a coyote den.





The only incident I am aware of was a coyote family which attacked and killed a domestic sheep in LFP.





It came after a different LFP resident was feeding dog food to the coyotes - teaching them not to fear humans.





The universal reaction from residents spotting a coyote is to grab a camera and get a picture.





Following is information from the Department of Fish and Wildlife





--Diane Hettrick



Tips for living with coyotes



Coyotes ( Coyotes ( Canis latrans ) are present across nearly all of Washington state, from the shrubsteppe to the alpine, as well as many urban and suburban areas.







You may hear coyotes more frequently than you see them, especially when they have pups. Juvenile coyotes are often heard in summer, trying out their voices. Coyote sightings often increase in winter when they are more active, or in late-winter and spring when they may have dens and pups to care for.



Coyotes are most active at night and during the early-morning and evening hours.

Their diet is diverse and adaptable to what’s around, including everything from rabbits and small rodents to garbage, birdseed, and fruit from trees.

Coyotes can also benefit humans and ecosystems by helping control populations of mice, rats, voles, moles, and rabbits.



Urban coyotes are a good reminder to keep a close eye on children, chickens and other domestic animals, and small pets or to keep them inside or in an outbuilding if unsupervised. Visit



To minimize the risk, keep cats inside, keep dogs leashed, avoid early morning and late evening walks with your pet in areas where coyotes are known to be, and generally keep an eye on children and pets.

Never run away from a coyote! Make loud noises, wave sticks, squirt it with a hose, or otherwise “haze” the coyote if it approaches. Stand tall, stare into the eyes of the coyote and shout at it. You also can throw something at it.



The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) asks not to receive reports of coyotes going about their normal business, as this is a common species and we prioritize reports of species of greatest conservation need.



If residents witness a coyote attack on supervised pets (such as leashed dogs) or backyard chickens and other fowl, or other aggressive behavior, they are encouraged to report it to WDFW biologists and enforcement officers at:



In the event of an immediate public safety issue, wildlife violation, or an injured or dangerous animal, call the WDFW Enforcement office at 360–902–2936 or email



Due to WDFW’s need to focus on fish and wildlife species of conservation concern, in most cases when coyote management is required in urban or suburban areas that management is contracted by the city, town or private landowners to U.S. Department of Agriculture



--Information from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife








