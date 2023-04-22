Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Traffic Operations Engineer (TE4)
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$80,879 - $108,750 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has an exciting and unique opportunity for an Assistant Traffic Operations Engineer in Shoreline.
This position will manage Traffic Operation functions, provide internal and external coordination, develop policy guidance, and determine training needs for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR).
The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.
Job description and application
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment