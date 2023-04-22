A weekend of free medical, dental, and vision services for those in need

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Cartoon courtesy Public Health

Seattle/King County Clinic returns for an eighth year to Seattle Center, April 27 – 30, 2023 with free dental, medical, and eye care services for those who struggle to access or afford healthcare.

Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits and private businesses to transform Seattle Center facilities into a giant dental, medical and eye care operation. 

Licensed healthcare professionals and general support volunteers donate their time and expertise with a goal of helping more than 3,000 people in need during the four-day period.

EVENT DETAILS

TIME/DATE: Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30, 6:30am – 4pm

LOCATION: McCaw Hall, 305 Harrison St, Seattle WA 98109

Organizers open the facility and begin to distribute free admission tickets in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (corner of 2nd Ave N and Thomas St / Lenny Wilkens Way) each day beginning at 5:30am, with the doors to the Clinic opening at 6:30am. 

Once the Clinic opens, patients are escorted to the service facility and admitted by ticket number to be registered and receive free dental, medical, and vision care.


