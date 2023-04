A weekend of free medical, dental, and vision services for those in need

Once the Clinic opens, patients are escorted to the service facility and admitted by ticket number to be registered and receive free dental, medical, and vision care.







Licensed healthcare professionals and general support volunteers donate their time and expertise with a goal of helping more than 3,000 people in need during the four-day period.EVENT DETAILSTIME/DATE: Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30, 6:30am – 4pmLOCATION: McCaw Hall, 305 Harrison St, Seattle WA 98109 Organizers open the facility and begin to distribute free admission tickets in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (corner of 2nd Ave N and Thomas St / Lenny Wilkens Way ) each day beginning at 5:30am, with the doors to the Clinic opening at 6:30am.