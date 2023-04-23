LFP Green Fair Saturday April 29, 2023

The LFP Green Fair is back! All are welcome and invited to attend this free event!

Local organizations and businesses will be there to answer your questions regarding composting, recycling, reducing waste, natural yard care, water conservation, environmentally-safe products, and more!





Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 10am to 2pm, and join us!





Sponsored by Lake Forest Park's Third Place Commons upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.







