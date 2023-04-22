Jobs: WSDOT Assistant IT Operations Manager | NW Region

WSDOT
Assistant IT Operations Manager | NW Region
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$92,660 - $124,651 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Information Technology (IT) Department is currently seeking to fill the Assistant IT Operations Manager position located in Shoreline, WA. 

This position directly manages the daily operations of the IT staff and IT resources for the NWR, Urban Mobility, Access, and Mega Programs. In this role you will, assist in the strategic planning, budgeting, purchasing, and supervision of IT technical staff. The Assistant IT Operations Manager is responsible for all operational functions of IT relating to personal computers, laptops, tablets, printers, copiers, multi-function printers, software licensing, asset lifecycle management, end user technical training, security including anti-virus and patch management, audio/visual conference services, and telework implementation services. 

Our top candidate will have exceptional customer service skills, as this position frequently interactions with employees and customers at all levels throughout the Region.

