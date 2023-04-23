Youth volunteers wanted for SIFF showings at Shoreline Community College





We're looking for enthusiastic volunteers ages 16 and up to support our festival venue at the Shoreline Community College Theater.





Festival volunteers help with all aspects of the festival, including hanging posters in the community, and theater operations such as ticket scanning and ushering.





As a SIFF Volunteer, you'll earn movie tickets, win cool swag, and connect with fellow film lovers!





Please visit our website at siff.net/volunteer to learn more.











