Youth volunteers wanted for SIFF showings at Shoreline Community College

Sunday, April 23, 2023

SIFF is seeking volunteers for the 49th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) happening May 11-23! 

We're looking for enthusiastic volunteers ages 16 and up to support our festival venue at the Shoreline Community College Theater. 

Festival volunteers help with all aspects of the festival, including hanging posters in the community, and theater operations such as ticket scanning and ushering. 

As a SIFF Volunteer, you'll earn movie tickets, win cool swag, and connect with fellow film lovers! 

Please visit our website at siff.net/volunteer to learn more. 

You can download our SIFF 2023 Festival Volunteer Guide and watch our How to Fest as Volunteer Video.

