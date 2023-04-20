Edmonds homicide suspect arrested in Seattle

Thursday, April 20, 2023

As many as 17 emergency vehicles were at the scene
 of the homicide at the WinCo complex on Hwy 99 in Edmonds.
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police.
Edmonds Police Department, with assistance from Seattle Police and alert community members, were able to locate and arrest 43-year-old Ian S. Bramel-Allen for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Bramel-Allen was wanted for stabbing a 37-year-old man to death in a parking lot at the WinCo business complex 21900 Hwy 99 in Edmonds on April 19, 2023 and stealing his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Seattle early Thursday morning and was impounded for evidence.

Bramel-Allen was spotted a few hours later in the area. He initially fled from Seattle Police officers before being taken into custody after a short foot chase. He was taken to an area hospital for self-inflicted wounds and turned over to the custody of Edmonds Police.

The original incident occurred shortly before 8:45pm when the victim walked from a nearby store to his vehicle. Responding officers provided medical treatment to the victim until fire/EMS arrived, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his injuries before being transported from the scene. Multiple witnesses provided officers with crucial information about what had occurred.

Investigators have determined this was likely not a random attack and are still investigating how the victim and suspect knew each other and why they were together at this location.

Anyone with information about the incident or Bramel-Allen's whereabouts before or after the incident can contact the Edmonds Police Department via email at policetips@edmondswa.gov or by calling the Edmonds Police department.


