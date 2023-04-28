Update from Bothell Police: 5 armed juveniles arrested in Shoreline were wanted for a string of armed robberies
Friday, April 28, 2023
|Bothell Police patrol vehicle with visible damage
after collision with suspect vehicle. Photo courtesy Bothell Police.
Bothell Police released current details.
At 3:25am on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, three Bothell Police Officers in two patrol vehicles were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle used in a string of overnight armed robberies across King County.
Bothell Police Patrol Officers first spotted the vehicle near the intersection of NE 145th St and Juanita Woodinville Way NE. The pursuit continued onto westbound SR 522/Bothell Way.
During the pursuit, multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. No officers or bystanders were injured. Officers did not return fire.
The pursuit ended when the suspects ditched the vehicle in Shoreline and fled on foot.
By 9:00am, with the assistance of multiple agencies, five suspects were under arrest, and taken into custody by Bothell Police.
The suspects are all juveniles, ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old. Three of the suspects are male, two are female. All were transported to the King County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers recovered one stolen vehicle along with other evidence, which includes two firearms (one stolen) which were tossed into a resident's yard.
This remains an active investigation. The current charges from Bothell Police are preliminary and related to eluding, driving a stolen vehicle, and multiple shots fired from a vehicle.
The Bothell Police Department is grateful for the multi-agency partnership that resulted in the April 26 arrest of five suspects. Bothell Police Officers and Detectives continue to work closely with other agencies pursuing their own investigations, which may result in additional charges and arrests.
