Update from Bothell Police: 5 armed juveniles arrested in Shoreline were wanted for a string of armed robberies









. No officers or bystanders were injured. Officers did not return fire.The pursuit ended when the suspects ditched the vehicle in Shoreline and fled on foot.By 9:00am, with the assistance of multiple agencies, five suspects were under arrest, and taken into custody by Bothell Police.. Three of the suspects are male, two are female. All were transported to the King County Juvenile Detention Center.Officers recovered one stolen vehicle along with other evidence, which includes two firearms (one stolen) which were tossed into a resident's yard.. The current charges from Bothell Police are preliminary and related to eluding, driving a stolen vehicle, and multiple shots fired from a vehicle.The Bothell Police Department is grateful for the multi-agency partnership that resulted in the April 26 arrest of five suspects. Bothell Police Officers and Detectives continue to work closely with other agencies pursuing their own investigations, which may result in additional charges and arrests.