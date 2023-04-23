HomeTechHacker: Smart Home Tech that can increase your home’s value

Looking to increase the value of your home and at the same time increase the convenience of your home and enjoy it more? Why not add some smart home tech?





With a wide range of devices and systems available, it's easier than ever to transform your home into a smart home, and the benefits go beyond just convenience and comfort.





One of the major advantages of smart home tech is that it can increase the value of your home, making it a smart investment for homeowners.

One of the key ways that smart home tech can increase the value of your home is through energy efficiency.





Many smart home devices are designed to help you save energy, such as smart thermostats that can automatically adjust the temperature based on your schedule and energy-efficient smart appliances.





By reducing your energy usage, you can save money on your monthly bills and make your home more appealing to potential buyers.









Another way that smart home tech can increase the value of your home is by increasing security and safety. I personally use and recommend an ecobee Thermostat Another way that smart home tech can increase the value of your home is by





Smart security systems can alert you to any unusual activity and allow you to monitor your home remotely, giving you peace of mind whether you're home or away. Smart door locks and smart garage doors can also provide an extra layer of security, and smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can help protect your home from potential hazards.



In addition to energy efficiency and security, smart home tech can also make your home more comfortable and convenient.





Smart lighting systems allow you to control the lighting in your home from your smartphone, and smart home assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home can make it easy to control other smart devices and perform tasks like setting reminders and playing music.





These features can make your home more attractive to potential buyers and increase its value.



There are many different types of smart home tech to choose from, and it can be overwhelming to decide which devices are right for your home.





Some popular options include smart thermostats, smart security systems, smart lighting systems, and smart home assistants. It's a good idea to do some research and consider your specific needs and budget before making any purchases.









If you're thinking about selling your home in the future, it's worth considering how smart home tech can increase its value.





While it may require some initial investment to install smart devices and systems, the benefits can far outweigh the costs in terms of energy savings, increased security, and convenience.





By making your home more appealing to potential buyers, you can potentially increase its value and get a better return on your investment.



Go make your home smart today!





Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com, a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.









Smart home technology has come a long way in recent years, and it's no longer just a futuristic concept.