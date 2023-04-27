Ken Jennings at Lake Forest Park with new book - 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Ken Jennings in conversation with Tom Nissley
100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife
Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:30pm, Lake Forest Park
Celebrate Father's Day with New York Times bestselling author, legendary Jeopardy! champion, and host Ken Jennings
Third Place Books welcomes author Ken Jennings—host of Jeopardy! and the gameshow's Greatest of All Time—to the stage at Lake Forest Park!
Hilarious travel guide to the afterlife, exploring destinations to die for from literature, mythology, and pop culture ranging from Dante’s Inferno to Hadestown to NBC’s The Good Place.
Ever wonder which circles of Dante’s Inferno have the nicest accommodations? Where’s the best place to grab a bite to eat in the ancient Egyptian underworld? How does one dress like a local in the heavenly palace of Hinduism’s Lord Vishnu, or avoid the flesh-eating river serpents in the Klingon afterlife?
What hidden treasures can be found off the beaten path in Hades, Valhalla, or NBC’s The Good Place? Find answers to all those questions and more about the world(s) to come in this eternally entertaining book from Ken Jennings.
100 Places to See After You Die is written in the style of iconic bestselling travel guides—but instead of recommending must-see destinations in Mexico, Thailand, or Rome,
Jennings outlines journeys through the afterlife, as dreamed up over 5,000 years of human history by our greatest prophets, poets, mystics, artists, and TV showrunners.
This comprehensive index of 100 different afterlife destinations was meticulously researched from sources ranging from the Epic of Gilgamesh to modern-day pop songs, video games, and Simpsons episodes.
Get ready for whatever post-mortal destiny awaits you, whether it’s an astral plane, a Hieronymus Bosch hellscape, or the baseball diamond from Field of Dreams.
Fascinating, funny, and irreverent, this light-hearted memento mori will help you create your very own bucket list—for after you’ve kicked the bucket.
