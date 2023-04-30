Canon Carla Robinson of the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia will be in the pulpit at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Services are at 8:00am and 10:30am. To see Jesus is to see the way of God. To hear Jesus is to hear the words of God. To follow Jesus is the to do the works of God.
About the sermon, Canon Robinson says, “I’ll be waltzing my way through this sermon. I’ll be cuttin’ a rug in the chancel, as we follow along in our dance with the Spirit.”
More information here
Church of the Redeemer is at 6210 NE 181st St Kenmore, Washington.
All are welcome at Redeemer:
All races
All religions
All countries of origin
All sexual orientations
All genders
The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
