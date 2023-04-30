Canon Carla Robinson of the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia will be in the pulpit at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Canon Carla Robinson of the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia will preach “The Way, the Words, and the Works’ at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington.





Services are at 8:00am and 10:30am. To see Jesus is to see the way of God. To hear Jesus is to hear the words of God. To follow Jesus is the to do the works of God.





About the sermon, Canon Robinson says, “I’ll be waltzing my way through this sermon. I’ll be cuttin’ a rug in the chancel, as we follow along in our dance with the Spirit.”

More information here









All are welcome at Redeemer:

All races

All religions

All countries of origin

All sexual orientations

All genders





The Episcopal Church welcomes you.









