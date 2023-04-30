Canon Carla Robinson of the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia will be in the pulpit at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore

Sunday, April 30, 2023

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Canon Carla Robinson of the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia will preach “The Way, the Words, and the Works’ at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington. 

Services are at 8:00am and 10:30am. To see Jesus is to see the way of God. To hear Jesus is to hear the words of God. To follow Jesus is the to do the works of God.

About the sermon, Canon Robinson says, “I’ll be waltzing my way through this sermon. I’ll be cuttin’ a rug in the chancel, as we follow along in our dance with the Spirit.”

More information here

Church of the Redeemer is at 6210 NE 181st St Kenmore, Washington

All are welcome at Redeemer:
All races
All religions
All countries of origin
All sexual orientations
All genders

The Episcopal Church welcomes you.


Posted by DKH at 5:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  