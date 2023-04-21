Fun and trash - Hillwood neighborhood litter pick up event

Friday, April 21, 2023

Hillwood volunteers hold their litter pickers in triumph after a successful clean up event
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Hillwood Neighborhood Association held a CLEAN UP HILLWOOD work party on April 15, 2023 to pick up litter at Hillwood Park.

Chris Buzard and Madeline Pepple, Hillwood NA Secretary examine safety gear
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
 
Kits including safety vests, litter pickers, buckets and gloves were provided, along with snacks and water.

Chelsea Bush and Cassidy with daughters Marguerite and Rosemary
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

It was an opportunity for neighbors to get together, for families to demonstrate values to their children, and for the Hillwood Neighborhood Association to improve their environment.

Besides that, it was decent weather and a lot of fun!

The Hillwood Neighborhood is the area between 8th NW and Aurora, and N/NW 205th and Richmond Beach Road.



Posted by DKH at 4:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  