Fun and trash - Hillwood neighborhood litter pick up event

Hillwood volunteers hold their litter pickers in triumph after a successful clean up event

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

held a CLEAN UP HILLWOOD work party on April 15, 2023 to pick up litter at Hillwood Park. Hillwood Neighborhood Association held a CLEAN UP HILLWOOD work party on April 15, 2023 to pick up litter at Hillwood Park.





Chris Buzard and Madeline Pepple, Hillwood NA Secretary examine safety gear

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Kits including safety vests, litter pickers, buckets and gloves were provided, along with snacks and water. Kits including safety vests, litter pickers, buckets and gloves were provided, along with snacks and water.





Chelsea Bush and Cassidy with daughters Marguerite and Rosemary

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

It was an opportunity for neighbors to get together, for families to demonstrate values to their children, and for the Hillwood Neighborhood Association to improve their environment. It was an opportunity for neighbors to get together, for families to demonstrate values to their children, and for the Hillwood Neighborhood Association to improve their environment.





Besides that, it was decent weather and a lot of fun!





The Hillwood Neighborhood is the area between 8th NW and Aurora, and N/NW 205th and Richmond Beach Road.











