WinCo homicide was deliberate, not part of a carjacking - update from Edmonds Police

Investigators, helped by multiple witnesses in the grocery store parking lot where the incident took place on April 19, 2023, were able to quickly locate and arrest 43-year-old Ian S. Bramel-Allen for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He was taken to Harborview with self-inflicted wounds and turned over to the custody of Edmonds Police.

The victim's vehicle was found abandoned in Seattle and was impounded for evidence.

In an update on April 27, Edmonds Police say that it was a targeted attack on the victim by the suspect, Ian S. Bramel-Allen, who only stole the white Kia Sorento after stabbing the victim multiple times.





The car had been loaned to the victim by the owner's daughter, who is also acquainted with Bramel-Allen. The victim had been allowed to use the vehicle to go to Winco for food.





A review of surveillance footage showed Bramel-Allen entering the parking lot on foot, walking over to where the victim had parked the Kia, and appearing to open a passenger side door, finding it locked.





Bramel-Allen then walked to the front of Winco and sat outside the exit. After a short time, he moved and settled behind a retail kiosk near the exit doors, out of view of people exiting the store.





A few minutes later Bramel-Allen followed a male leaving the store into the parking lot. That unknown male was wearing similar clothing as the victim. After following him out into the parking lot and realizing it was not the victim, Bramel-Allen returned to the front of the store and again stood behind the retail kiosk.





A short time later, the victim exited the store carrying a brown grocery bag. Bramel-Allen followed him into the parking lot while keeping both hands in his sweatshirt pocket(s). Bramel-Allen maintained a distance of approximately 20-30 feet behind the victim as they walked.





When the victim got within a few feet of the Kia Sorento, the car's lights flashed, apparently unlocking. Bramel-Allen then ran at the victim and attacked him. The attack continued for approximately eighteen seconds before BramelAllen, and the victim separated.





The victim collapsed on the ground in the parking lot. Bramel-Allen returned to the Kia Sorento, got in the driver's seat, and backed out of the parking spot. Bramel-Allen drove past the victim, still on the ground, before leaving the parking.





It was apparent the attack was not random, and Bramel-Allen appeared to have been waitingfor the victim to exit the store.





How Bramel-Allen found the victim at the Winco is part of the ongoing investigation.





Bramel-Allen remains under guard at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Once medically cleared, he will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.



