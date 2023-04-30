Missing man last seen in 14200 block of Linden Ave N
Sunday, April 30, 2023
|Michael, 67 yo, 5'8" has dementia
MISSING: Michael, 67 y/o, 5’8”, black/gray hair, gray beard, and brown eyes.
Has dementia and diabetes.
Last seen wearing a dark gray jacket w/ multi-colored shirt, pinstripe dark blue pants, and dress shoes.
Last seen in the 14200 block of Linden Ave N.
Please call 911 if seen.
Notice posted 5:27AM Sunday April 30, 2023
