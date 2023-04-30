Inslee signs laws to protect reproductive health and gender-affirming care

Gov. Jay Inslee signs abortion and gender affirming care policies at a bill signing ceremony on the University of Washington campus in Seattle on April 27

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last year overturned Roe v. Wade and unleashed a multi-pronged attack on reproductive freedom nationwide. But states like Washington are fighting back to protect the right to abortion, gender-affirming care and other health freedoms. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last year overturned Roe v. Wade and unleashed a multi-pronged attack on reproductive freedom nationwide. But states like Washington are fighting back to protect the right to abortion, gender-affirming care and other health freedoms.

“The right of choice is an issue of freedom,” Inslee said. “Health care must remain the providence of individual Washingtonians. These laws will keep the tentacles of oppressive and overreaching states out of Washington.”





On April 27, 2023 Gov. Jay Inslee signed five bills that will protect access to a common abortion medication; enhance data privacy for people who share their health information with third party apps; protect Washington patients and providers who may face legal threats from other states; protect providers’ licenses; and eliminate out-of-pocket costs to make abortion access more equitable.