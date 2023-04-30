May author events at Third Place Books

Please note: all times below are Pacific Time.





(

★

) – denotes ticketed event



(

⁂

) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers











Monday, May 1 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Beth Bentley Memorial Reading



Missing Addresses



An evening of readings in honor of Seattle poet Beth Bentley, from her posthumous collection Missing Addresses. Bentley's wide-ranging poems reflect on her deep love of art and philosophy, crystalline remembrances of family, and on the lives of cultural figures from history.







Wednesday, May 3 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Wayne Flynt



Afternoons with Harper Lee



Imagine sitting with an esteemed writer on his or her front porch somewhere in the world and swapping life stories. Dr. Wayne Flynt had the opportunity to do just this with Nelle Harper Lee, developing a friendship that blossomed over a dozen years.







⁂

Saturday, May 6 at 11am (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Storytime with Barbara Davis-Pyles and Liz Wong



Nobody Likes Frogs: A Book of Toadally Fun Facts



The author/illustrator duo present their humorous nonfiction picture book that cleverly puts the reader in the role of the "expert" to educate a persnickety turtle about the amazing amphibian known as the frog.







Monday, May 8 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



David Moinina Sengeh with Hanson Hosein



Radical Inclusion: Seven Steps to Help You Create a More Just Workplace, Home, and World



An inspiring young leader’s moving call to action—and the first title from Melinda French Gates’s imprint Moment of Lift Books. Radical Inclusion is the dramatic narrative of Sengeh’s drive to guarantee pregnant girls’ right to an education in Sierra Leone.







Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Craig Romano



Day Hiking Central Cascades, 2nd Edition



The Central Cascades are packed with wildlife, geological diversity, and opportunity for adventure. This new and improved edition focuses on the best day hikes to be found between the Sultan Basin and Wenatchee, and around Blewett Pass, Chelan, and more.







⁂

Wednesday, May 10 at 6pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Claribel A. Ortega with Margaret Owen



The Golden Frog Games (Witchlings 2)



Every four years, the Twelve Towns gather for a legendary magical tournament—the Golden Frog Games. Get ready for more magic, mayhem, and monstruos! From the author of Frizzy and Ghost Squad comes the sequel to the instant New York Times bestseller Witchlings.







Thursday, May 11 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Dean King



Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship that Saved Yosemite



The dramatic and uplifting story of legendary outdoorsman and conservationist John Muir’s journey to become the man who saved Yosemite, a journey he takes with his longtime editor Robert Underwood Johnson, an elegant and influential figure at The Century magazine.







Monday, May 15 at 6:30pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Local Author Open Mic



Calling all local writers and poets! Come share your work and develop your craft with other local authors on the third Monday of every month. For consignment requests, see thirdplacebooks.com for details.







Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Margaret Owen with Kendare Blake



Painted Devils



After accidentally starting a cult and invoking the wrath of the gods, a scam artist must fight to save everyone she has ever loved in this sequel to Margaret Owen’s YA fantasy Little Thieves. Kendare Blake, author of All These Bodies, joins in conversation.







Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30pm (livestream)



Tom Hanks



The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece: A Novel



Presented by Seattle Arts and Lectures



Academy Award-winning actor, screenwriter, producer, and author Tom Hanks discusses his new novel, about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic books that inspired it. In-person tickets sold out. Livestream options available.







Thursday, May 18 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Heidi Gustafson with Melonie Ancheta



Book of Earth: A Guide to Ochre, Pigment, and Raw Color



Part anthropological study, part art book, and part how-to, Book of Earth immerses you in the world of ochre, a naturally occurring mineral used to make pigment. Each chapter delves into author Heidi Gustafson’s rare pigment archive and provides a thorough exploration of natural color.







⁂

Sunday, May 21 at 11am (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Storytime with Sy Montgomery and Matt Patterson



The Book of Turtles



From naturalist and National Book Award finalist Sy Montgomery and illustrator Matt Patterson comes an ode to one of the most diverse, fascinating, and beloved species on the planet: turtles.







Monday, May 22 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Joe Ide



Fixit: An IQ Novel



In the sixth installment of Ide's "superb" series (Washington Post), the relentless, hard-bitten PI, Isaiah Quintabe is faced with a nightmarish scenario when the love of his life is kidnapped by a maniacal hitman who bears a grudge against him.







Tuesday, May 23 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Darin Shuler



Dog & Hat and the Lunar Eclipse Picnic: Book No. 2



Frog & Toad meet Elephant & Piggie meet Bill & Ted in this wonderfully strange and funny book about best friends on a cosmic adventure. In Shuler’s second Dog & Hat book, the titular characters search for some dreamy moon magic







Tuesday, May 30 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Danielle Parker with Maya Prasad



You Bet Your Heart



A riveting, swoon-worthy teen romance centered on two high achievers fighting for the title of high school valedictorian and falling in love along the way. Maya Prasad, author of Drizzle, Dreams, and Lovestruck Things, joins in conversation.







Wednesday, May 31 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Jeannine Gailey



Flare, Corona: Poems



Local poet Jeannine Gailey reads from her new book of poems. Against a constellation of solar weather events and evolving pandemic, Flare, Corona paints a self-portrait of the layered ways that we prevail and persevere through illness and natural disaster.





