County councilmember in Washington D.C. to meet with legislators

County Executive Dow Constantine, Senator Patty Murray, Councilmember Rod Dembowski

in Washington D.C.

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, who represents District 1 on the King county council, is in Washington D.C. along with County Executive Dow Constantine to meet with Washington congressional representatives to discuss King county issues. County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, who represents District 1 on the King county council, is in Washington D.C. along with County Executive Dow Constantine to meet with Washington congressional representatives to discuss King county issues.





Rod said, "An honor to congratulate Senator Murray on 10,000 votes cast on behalf of Washingtonians. We are so fortunate to have her in the US Senate working for us."





Sen. Murray was recently named Senate pro tem, which places her fourth in line for the presidency, after the President, the Vice President, and the Speaker of the House.





Dembowski represents most of the cities in north King county.



