Field Day at the Museum Saturday June 3, 2023

Field Day at the Museum June 3, 2023

Join the Shoreline Historical Museum for their fundraiser supporting local history featuring recreated games from the historic Playland amusement park along with performances by Halley Greg and JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy.





Enjoy food from Big Dog's and Nutty Squirrel Gelato while you browse through the silent auction items and end the day by testing your knowledge with trivia hosted by Backyard Trivia!









The Shoreline Historical Museum is located on the corner of N 185th and Linden Ave N.







