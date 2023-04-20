Small Business Development Center opens April 26, 2023 at Shoreline Community College - first center in north King county
Thursday, April 20, 2023
The official opening of this local office at Shoreline Community College is set for April 26 at 1:30pm.
Washington State Rep. Cindy Ryu will attend the ceremony, as will Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully. The ribbon and scissors for the event will be provided by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, which conducted the needs assessment and business outreach that ultimately led to the decision to locate an SBDC in Shoreline.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 1:30 to 3:30pm, Wednesday, April 26 at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Building 1400, Suite 1413, in Shoreline.
“The City of Shoreline is pleased to welcome the Washington SBDC to Shoreline,” said Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully.
“As a City, we are lucky to have great partners like the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Shoreline Community College, and now the SBDC, who share our commitment to support small business startup, retention, and expansion, since, as we all know, small business is the backbone of the economy.”
The Shoreline center will join more than two dozen SBDC centers across the state where small business owners can access no-cost technical assistance to help them start, grow or buy/sell a business.
SBDC business advisors can assist entrepreneurs with diverse challenges including preparing for a loan, creating a marketing plan, setting up business systems, managing cash flow and preparing for export.
Jennifer Shelton, an SBDC advisor with more than 20 years’ experience in small business technical assistance and lending, will be co-located with the Business Department at Shoreline Community College where she will meet with clients both in person and via Zoom.
Funding for the SBDC office in Shoreline is being provided by the City of Shoreline, which is using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) designated for economic recovery.
Washington State University has been the statewide host of the Washington SBDC network since its inception in 1980. The program is sustained through a cooperative agreement between WSU and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
To schedule an appointment with Jennifer Shelton call 833-492-7232 or email Jennifer.Shelton@wsbdc.org
“This is the first time an SBDC has been established to serve North King County and I am grateful for the support of Shoreline Community College as a trusted partner in small business growth,” said Shelton, who helped start an SBDC center in South King County and revitalize two SBDC centers in other parts of the state.
"I look forward to collaborating with the College and the business faculty there to support our business owners and to help drive local economic development.”
For more about the Washington SBDC, go to www.wsbdc.org
