A special storytime Saturday at Third Place Books

Third Place Books welcomes Kobi Yamada for a reading of his illustrated picture book, Maybe.





The New York Times bestselling author shares his story about the unbound potential you hold inside.





With striking, realistic illustrations, it's a reminder that you were meant for incredible things.





And maybe, just maybe, you will exceed your wildest dreams.





This event is free and open to the public. Young readers welcome, and a special arts and craft project will follow after the storytime.





Kobi Yamada is the creator of many inspiring books, including New York Times best-selling What Do You Do With… series and Because I Had a Teacher.





He is also the president of Compendium, a company of amazing people doing amazing things. Kobi feels grateful to share his life with his loving family in the Pacific Northwest where he can look out and catch a glimpse of the marvelous every day.