Shorecrest athletes excel in Water Polo and LaCrosse

By Shorecrest Athletic Director Alan Bruns:

In addition to our Shorecrest athletic teams, we also have athletes excelling in other areas, such as on the Shorecrest club water polo team, and on the Shoreline lacrosse team.





WATER POLO: This season has been great so far! They won their game against Roosevelt 8-1 on Friday which solidified their spot at the Division 2 Championship.





Audrey McLaughlin, Hazel Andersen, Eliana Harrick, Clara Pettiross and Jackie Deiparine are the top scorers.





Senior night is May 8, 2023 at Innis Arden Swim club at 4:45pm against Northshore.





LACROSSE: Shorecrest has a number of boys playing for the local Shoreline Lacrosse program. After nine games, the 2023 Shoreline lacrosse season so far has been led almost entirely by Shorecrest students.