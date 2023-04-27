Reception celebrates opening of Small Business Development Center at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, April 27, 2023

l-r Nate Daum, John Norris, Sheryl McGrath, Jennifer Shelton,
Cindy Ryu, Tim Norton, Jack Kahn. Photo courtesy SCC.
The grand opening of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) office at the Shoreline Community College business center was celebrated with a reception on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Partners from the Chamber, College, City and Legislature gathered together to support local business

Leaders shown in the photo L-R
  • City of Shoreline Economic Development Program Manager Nathan Daum
  • Shoreline Assistant City Manager John Norris
  • Washington State Director of the SBDC Sheryl McGrath
  • Business Advisor for the Shoreline Area Jennifer Shelton
  • Representative Cindy Ryu 
  • Shoreline Chamber Economic and Government Affairs committee member Dr. Tim Norton
  • Shoreline CC President Dr. Jack Kahn



