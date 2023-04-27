Reception celebrates opening of Small Business Development Center at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, April 27, 2023
|l-r Nate Daum, John Norris, Sheryl McGrath, Jennifer Shelton,
Cindy Ryu, Tim Norton, Jack Kahn. Photo courtesy SCC.
Partners from the Chamber, College, City and Legislature gathered together to support local business
Leaders shown in the photo L-R
- City of Shoreline Economic Development Program Manager Nathan Daum
- Shoreline Assistant City Manager John Norris
- Washington State Director of the SBDC Sheryl McGrath
- Business Advisor for the Shoreline Area Jennifer Shelton
- Representative Cindy Ryu
- Shoreline Chamber Economic and Government Affairs committee member Dr. Tim Norton
- Shoreline CC President Dr. Jack Kahn
0 comments:
Post a Comment