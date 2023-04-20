Twin Ponds plant sale - flower and vegetable starts
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Annual plant sale benefitting the volunteer run food bank gardens at Twin Ponds Community Garden.
Purchase affordable vegetable and flower starts for your own garden. All starts lovingly grown by volunteers with organic gardening practices. Cash only and small bills appreciated.
Friday May 19 and Saturday May 20, 2023 from 10am - 2pm 15401 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, across the street from Aegis Living.
