Monday deadline for bands to enter Battle of the Bands
Friday, April 28, 2023
Don't miss out! ShoreLake Battle of the Bands' submission deadline is Monday, May 1. (That's Monday, Monday, Monday!)
ShoreLake Arts' Battle of the Bands returns to Lake Forest Park this August!
Selected bands of all genres will battle it out to win recording studio time at the world-famous Robert Lang Studios, top music gear from Mackie, cash prizes and more.
This unique competition provides these up-and-coming musicians a platform for their music and a unique pathway to build their musical skills and network with industry professionals. Get your applications in today!
Use the QR code or go to the website
