Jobs: WSDOT Office Assistant 3 - two positions

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

WSDOT
Office Assistant 3 - two positions
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$35,620 – $47,048 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire two customer service professionals to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Office Assistant in Shoreline. 

As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service to both WSDOT employees and the public, providing complex clerical support and assistance as needed. These positions will also assist with other administrative duties in support of the Administrative Services division and the region.

Job description and application


