ShoreLake Arts Creative Space survey for local artists

The survey is the second phase of a scope of work that began in September 2021, when an Artspace team conducted a Survey results will help define the size and nature of the market for a proposed, affordable housing and creative workspace facility that includes a home for ShoreLake Arts. The survey is a crucial step in the predevelopment of this project.Visit shorelineartistspace.org to take the survey.Artists and creatives participating in the Arts Market Survey can express their space needs and preferences for the proposed Shoreline project. Artspace will use the survey to identify the types and number of spaces needed by artists and arts organizations in Shoreline, and the amenities and special features that are of interest to them.The survey is the second phase of a scope of work that began in September 2021, when an Artspace team conducted a Preliminary Feasibility Stud y for the proposed project.





If the survey identifies a market for an Artspace project and ShoreLake Arts decides to proceed, survey results will inform both the project concept and site selection. Survey results are a critical piece for both identifying the need and securing funding to move forward with the project. It will also inform design and programmatic decisions, such as square footage, parking, types of creative spaces to include, rents, etc.









ShoreLake Arts, in partnership with Artspace, the nation’s leading developer for the arts, has announced a major online survey of artists, arts organizations, and creative businesses interested in living or working in Shoreline.