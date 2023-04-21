Police say mail theft is on the rise

Mail theft is on the rise

Photo courtesy LFP Police According to Lake Forest Park Police, our area has been experiencing an increase in mail theft. According to Lake Forest Park Police, our area has been experiencing an increase in mail theft.





This is clearly a crime of opportunity, where suspects look for gift cards, checks, credit cards, cash, or documents that can facilitate ID thefts.





Suspects target not only traditional mailboxes but also locking ones and cluster box units.





Steps you can take to reduce your risk:

Make sure that you collect your mail every day, don’t leave mail in the box overnight, and if you are going on vacation, either arrange for a neighbor to collect your mail or ask the post office to hold mail. When sending mail, don’t place it out for the mail carrier but drop it off at the post office — a red flag tells everybody that there is mail in your box!





"Although we are conducting extra patrol — especially during evenings and nights—and we are actively working with USPS Investigators, we urge our citizens to call 911 if they notice somebody spending time at or near mailboxes or following a mail carrier."











