Holocaust historical presentation May 2, 2023 at Shoreline Community College



Tuesday May 2, 2023 special presentation in the Shoreline Community College theater. Tuesday May 2, 2023 special presentation in the Shoreline Community College theater.





In connection with the recent Holocaust Remembrance Day, please join us for this important historical discussion featuring Rita Davidova.





Mrs. Davidova was born in Leningrad, now St Petersburg, Russia, in the mid 1930’s. In the year 1941, Rita found herself, her family, and her city under heavy siege by the Nazis for nearly 900 days, believed by leading historians to have been the deadliest siege in human history.







Community / Faculty / Staff $18

Students $8 For information and to register, go to: www.Shorelinejewishcenter.org/event







