Jobs: Part-time weekend jobs at Camlann Medieval Village

Workers at Camlann Medieval Village If you're looking for a unique summer job look no further If you're looking for a unique summer job look no further







Job Description: We are seeking enthusiastic and adventurous individuals to join our team for unique summer jobs in a medieval village!





As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to transport yourself back in time and experience life in a medieval village, complete with period-accurate costumes, activities, and interactions with visitors.







Gift Shop Clerk

Clothing Shop Clerk

Kitchen Assistant Requirements: Be available to work weekends during the summer season

Ability to work in a team and independently, with good communication and interpersonal skills.

Comfortable wearing period-accurate costumes and interacting with visitors in character

Physical ability to perform tasks such as lifting, carrying, and standing for extended periods of time. Compensation: $18 All positions are part-time

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 11:30-5:00 (May–September)



Hiring for-Compensation: $18 All positions are part-timeHours: Saturday and Sunday 11:30-5:00 (May–September)







