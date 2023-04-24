Jobs: Part-time weekend jobs at Camlann Medieval Village
Monday, April 24, 2023
Come be part of Camlann Medieval Village
Job Description: We are seeking enthusiastic and adventurous individuals to join our team for unique summer jobs in a medieval village!
As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to transport yourself back in time and experience life in a medieval village, complete with period-accurate costumes, activities, and interactions with visitors.
Hiring for-
Hours: Saturday and Sunday 11:30-5:00 (May–September)
- Gift Shop Clerk
- Clothing Shop Clerk
- Kitchen Assistant
Requirements:
- Be available to work weekends during the summer season
- Ability to work in a team and independently, with good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Comfortable wearing period-accurate costumes and interacting with visitors in character
- Physical ability to perform tasks such as lifting, carrying, and standing for extended periods of time.
Hours: Saturday and Sunday 11:30-5:00 (May–September)
To Apply: please submit a letter of introduction and resume to roger at - camlannvillage@gmail.com
Camlann Village is located at 10320 Kelly Rd NE, Carnation, WA 98014, near Stillwater, halfway between Duvall and Carnation in east King county.
