Jobs: Part-time weekend jobs at Camlann Medieval Village

Monday, April 24, 2023

Workers at Camlann Medieval Village
If you're looking for a unique summer job look no further

Come be part of Camlann Medieval Village

Job Description: We are seeking enthusiastic and adventurous individuals to join our team for unique summer jobs in a medieval village! 

As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to transport yourself back in time and experience life in a medieval village, complete with period-accurate costumes, activities, and interactions with visitors.

Hiring for-
  • Gift Shop Clerk
  • Clothing Shop Clerk
  • Kitchen Assistant
Requirements:
  • Be available to work weekends during the summer season
  • Ability to work in a team and independently, with good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Comfortable wearing period-accurate costumes and interacting with visitors in character
  • Physical ability to perform tasks such as lifting, carrying, and standing for extended periods of time.
Compensation: $18 All positions are part-time
Hours: Saturday and Sunday 11:30-5:00 (May–September)

To Apply: please submit a letter of introduction and resume to roger at - camlannvillage@gmail.com

Camlann Village is located at 10320 Kelly Rd NE, Carnation, WA 98014, near Stillwater, halfway between Duvall and Carnation in east King county.


